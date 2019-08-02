Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Average Rating for Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)‘s stock had its “average” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PEO opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

