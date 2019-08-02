Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian General Investments Ltd (LON:CGI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1,575.30. Canadian General Investments shares last traded at $1,555.00, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Canadian General Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.