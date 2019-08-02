Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 2,016,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,551. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $36.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

