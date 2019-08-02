Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$167.00 at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$170.00 to C$167.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$166.00 price objective on Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$175.67.

CTC.A traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$143.80. The company had a trading volume of 130,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.93. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$133.56 and a 1 year high of C$183.93.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

