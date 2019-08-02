Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC raised Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canfor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.30.

Shares of CFP opened at C$9.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canfor has a one year low of C$8.55 and a one year high of C$32.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.57.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

