Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSU. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Senior Living has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of CSU stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $173.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.14 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,681.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gloria Holland sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $37,384.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,067 shares in the company, valued at $68,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,365,518 shares of company stock worth $6,563,246. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 45.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 11.4% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

