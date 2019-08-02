Capita’s (CPI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capita has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 157.44 ($2.06).

Get Capita alerts:

CPI traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 136.80 ($1.79). 12,918,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.59. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.40 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.