Cappasity Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $66,970.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $600.27 or 0.05700397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

CAPP is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,449,149 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

