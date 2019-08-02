Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point raised Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 7,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.89. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: Inflation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.