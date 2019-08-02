Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CBLK. Cowen started coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carbon Black in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Carbon Black stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,636. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56. Carbon Black has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Carbon Black’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carbon Black will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $923,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,648,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,960 shares of company stock worth $10,378,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Carbon Black by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 26.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 240.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 49.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

