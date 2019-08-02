Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.61

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 3052441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ifs Securities lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

The company has a market cap of $870.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 49.20% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,101.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $259,600. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,434.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,119,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 315,622 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

