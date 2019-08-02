carVertical (CV) Price Up 2.9% This Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $75,320.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00268608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.01408518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00111053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022314 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000532 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,861,999,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,677,147,622 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

