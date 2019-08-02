Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Trading 5.6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were up 5.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $45.26, approximately 803,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 286,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 390.60%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $694,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,453.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,757 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,495. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,613,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,940 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,427,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 722,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 581,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

