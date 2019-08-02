Cashaa (CAS) Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, TOPBTC and IDEX. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $153,885.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00267561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.01416356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00110714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

