Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Castlight Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 19,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,569. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $433.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.47. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $31,544.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,670.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $74,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 847.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

