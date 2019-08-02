CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $6.89 on Monday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

