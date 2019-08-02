CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.22 EPS.

CBZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.91. 2,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70. CBIZ has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,877.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

