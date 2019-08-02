CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

CBL & Associates Properties stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,902. The stock has a market cap of $178.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.56, a PEG ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.50. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. Research analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 7.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 64,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 39.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

