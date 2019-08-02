CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.75.

CDK Global stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $64.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.47 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 113.53% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

