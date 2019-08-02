CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CDW from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.63.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55. CDW has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 77.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $6,644,699.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at $64,231,633.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $151,086.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock worth $14,332,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in CDW by 9.4% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in CDW by 146.2% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in CDW by 8.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.