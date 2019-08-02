CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $119.86 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 5955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.58.

The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 77.94% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $133,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $6,644,699.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at $64,231,633.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock worth $14,332,814. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,816,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 4,756.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,707,000 after acquiring an additional 800,346 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 13,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 553,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,399,000 after acquiring an additional 548,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,686,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.11.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

