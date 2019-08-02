Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.65-10.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2-17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.08 billion.Celgene also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.65-10.85 EPS.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.87. 4,136,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.46. Celgene has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Celgene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Celgene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.81.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

