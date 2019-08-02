Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of > $12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $19-20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.18 billion.Celgene also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.65-10.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Celgene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.81.

NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.87. 3,258,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. Celgene has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

