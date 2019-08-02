Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Santander lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE CX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,771,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

