Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.72 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.72 or higher EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.49. 1,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,827. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENT shares. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $43,138.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Beth Springer sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $63,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,962 shares of company stock worth $288,224. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

