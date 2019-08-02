CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.63

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 279077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.22.

About CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

