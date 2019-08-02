Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $52.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. 98,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $308,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $3,401,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,155,750 shares of company stock valued at $108,613,210. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 32.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

