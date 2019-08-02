Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Charah Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 2,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 million and a PE ratio of 5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $163.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.