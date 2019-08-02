Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.79.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Shares of CRL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 470,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.65. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $422,769.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Oversold

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.