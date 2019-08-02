Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl. updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.45-6.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.45-6.60 EPS.

CRL traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.58. 4,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,598. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.65.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $131,642.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.79.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

