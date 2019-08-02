Chart Industries (GTLS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2019 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

7/24/2019 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

7/24/2019 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2019 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2019 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.99. 615,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Chart Industries Inc alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 539,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,455,000 after acquiring an additional 65,818 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 333,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 366,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.