Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

Shares of GTLS traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.68. 11,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,589. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $95.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

