Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,369. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

