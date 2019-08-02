Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $42.38. 1,083,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,673.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $202,486. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after acquiring an additional 95,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

