Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Down 19.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) fell 19.1% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.69, 13,915,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 502% from the average session volume of 2,311,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chemours and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Kelliher bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $149,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 137,143 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

