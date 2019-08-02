Chevron Co. (CVX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 on September 10th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Chevron has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chevron to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.03.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.