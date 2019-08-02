Chimpion Achieves Market Capitalization of $262,442.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Chimpion has a total market cap of $262,442.00 and $34,201.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Chimpion token can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00268319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.01406945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00110816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

