China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

China Online Education Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

