China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Trading Down 10%

China Zenix Auto International Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 1,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41.

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.