Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.15

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.15 and last traded at $153.82, with a volume of 2133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

Get Chubb alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $1,522,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,473,795.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,821 shares of company stock worth $50,608,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 75,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.