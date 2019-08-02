Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.18. 367,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,495. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $956,023.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,953.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,516 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $110,532,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 95.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,261,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,055 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,373.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 70.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,640,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,874,000 after purchasing an additional 677,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,470,000 after purchasing an additional 403,357 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

