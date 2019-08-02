CIBC Raises Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target to C$7.00

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APHA. Cormark decreased their price target on Aphria from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aphria from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria stock traded up C$2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,219,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,254. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aphria has a 52-week low of C$4.76 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -59.14.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.