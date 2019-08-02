Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $164.43. 90,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,662. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.58.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

