Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.58.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.07. 1,230,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,662. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.