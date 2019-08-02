Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.79, 4,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 360,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBB. ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $187.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $379.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,799.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,113.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 6,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $44,407.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 90,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,909.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBB. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 466.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

