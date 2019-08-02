Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 593,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 125,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,213,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,985,524. The company has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.