Citigroup Analysts Give Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) a $26.00 Price Target

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) received a $26.00 price objective from equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYL. Mizuho increased their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mylan to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.21.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. 5,938,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. Mylan has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, Director Richard A. Mark acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Mylan by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Mylan by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Mylan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mylan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,103,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,820,000 after buying an additional 76,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.