Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,392,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,481,000 after buying an additional 239,599 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,565,000 after buying an additional 506,540 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,127,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,981. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

