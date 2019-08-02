Citigroup Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $57.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $71.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research set a $68.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.31 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.19.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 8,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,103. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brunswick by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brunswick by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 95,822 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Brunswick by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Brunswick by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Brunswick by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

