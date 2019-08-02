Citigroup Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.98.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $52.68. 2,917,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,254. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $126,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after acquiring an additional 865,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,077,000 after acquiring an additional 438,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,365,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after buying an additional 71,167 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,451,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

